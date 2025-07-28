Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What's inside Trump's AI action plan?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 28, 2025 at 10:49 AM CDT

The Trump administration’s new artificial intelligence action plan includes provisions that could make it easier for tech companies to move quickly on building data centers and other infrastructure to advance artificial intelligence. But it also requires AI companies doing business with the federal government to promote “ideological neutrality.”

Here & Now‘s Asma Khalid talks about what that means with Axios chief technology correspondent Ina Fried.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate