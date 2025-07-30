Digital Media Center
Harvard freshman whose mezuzah was stolen says Trump's university defunding won't curb antisemitism

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 30, 2025 at 10:50 AM CDT

The Trump administration issued a report alleging Harvard University had violated civil rights law, citing an incident in which a religious scroll — known as a mezuzah — went temporarily missing from the doorway of a Jewish student’s dorm room. The police investigated the incident as a “bias crime.”

Sarah Silverman is that student. Silverman says that while Harvard’s reaction was insufficient, the Trump administration’s actions targeting Harvard are not helping.

Silverman talks with host Asma Khalid.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

