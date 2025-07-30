Digital Media Center
Inside Trump's White House makeover

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 30, 2025 at 10:50 AM CDT

As President Trump juggles international and domestic crises, he’s also making time to stamp his gilded aesthetic on the White House itself. Trump’s Oval Office is decorated in gold. He’s paved over the damp Rose Garden grass and planted gigantic American flags on both the north and south lawns. He’s even building a ballroom near the east wing.

Here & Now‘s Asma Khalid speaks with NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith about Trump’s mission to upgrade the executive mansion in his image.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

