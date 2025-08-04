Digital Media Center
© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Democrats threaten redistricting in response to Republicans in Texas

Published August 4, 2025 at 10:52 AM CDT
Published August 4, 2025 at 10:52 AM CDT

Democrats in a few blue states are looking at possible redistricting in response to a controversial Republican plan in Texas that would rework voting maps to allow Republicans to potentially pick up five seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with Rebecca Green, associate professor at William and Mary Law School and co-director of the election law program.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

