Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
APR is giving away 10 pairs of tickets to ShoalsFest, happening October 11 & 12. Click here to enter for a chance to win!

The history of anti-immigration policy and rhetoric in the U.S.

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 18, 2025 at 10:57 AM CDT

During his second term, President Trump has intensified his targeted campaign against immigrants with both policy and rhetoric. To build support for his mass deportation campaign, Trump and the White House have frequently shared images and used language presenting immigrants as invaders and criminals. As far as American history goes, it’s not a new strategy.

We get more on the use of anti-immigration propaganda from Hidetaka Hirota, a social and legal historian studying immigration in the U.S., and an Associate Professor at the University of California, Berkeley.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate