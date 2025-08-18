The history of anti-immigration policy and rhetoric in the U.S.

During his second term, President Trump has intensified his targeted campaign against immigrants with both policy and rhetoric. To build support for his mass deportation campaign, Trump and the White House have frequently shared images and used language presenting immigrants as invaders and criminals. As far as American history goes, it’s not a new strategy.

We get more on the use of anti-immigration propaganda from Hidetaka Hirota, a social and legal historian studying immigration in the U.S., and an Associate Professor at the University of California, Berkeley.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR