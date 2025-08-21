Digital Media Center
Vermont governor rejects Trump's request to deploy state's National Guard troops to D.C.

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 21, 2025 at 10:48 AM CDT
Gov. Phil Scott talks with reporters on July 12, 2024, in Berlin, Vermont. (Charles Krupa/AP)
President Trump continues to assert federal control over the nation’s capital by ordering hundreds of the city’s police force and Washington, D.C.’s National Guard to patrol the streets for crime. Hundreds more National Guard troops are expected in Washington within the next few days as President Trump makes requests of Republican governors to lend him their state’s soldiers. That includes Republican Gov. Phil Scott of Vermont, who rejected Trump’s request.

We speak to Peter Hirschfeld, reporter for Vermont Public, about how this request process works and why Gov. Scott refused Trump’s request.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Politics & Government NPR News
