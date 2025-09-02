Digital Media Center
The difference between Trump and FDR's efforts to exert federal control

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 2, 2025 at 10:46 AM CDT

President Trump is facing intensifying scrutiny over his attempts to exert federal control during his second term. However, some are saying his actions are no different than those of former President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who worked to expand the size of the Supreme Court after it ruled against his New Deal policy.

Princeton University historian Julian Zelizer joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss this comparison and how Trump and FDR’s presidential power grabs differ.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

