How defunding a federal nutrition education program will impact families 

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 4, 2025 at 10:54 AM CDT

The massive tax and spending law that President Trump signed this summer to trim government spending eliminates all funding starting in October for a nutrition program called SNAP-Ed. It teaches low-income people around the country how to shop on a budget and cook healthy meals.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong talks about impacts with Jennifer McCaffrey, assistant dean for the Family and Consumer Sciences programs at the University of Illinois Extension.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

