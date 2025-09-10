Digital Media Center
How untold stories of the Civil War help make sense of today's political division

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 10, 2025 at 10:49 AM CDT
The cover of "Midnight on the Potomac" and author Scott Ellsworth. (Courtesy of Dutton and Jared Lazarus)
The cover of "Midnight on the Potomac" and author Scott Ellsworth. (Courtesy of Dutton and Jared Lazarus)

A historian shatters myths from the last, desperate months of the Civil War to help us better understand the deep division in our country now.

Here & Now‘s Sarah McCammon speaks with Scott Ellsworth. His latest book is “Midnight on the Potomac: The Last Year of the Civil War, the Lincoln Assassination and the rebirth of America.”

Book excerpt: ‘Midnight on the Potomac’

By Scott Ellsworth

Reprinted with permission from the publisher, Dutton. All rights reserved.

