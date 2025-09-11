Digital Media Center
How the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk gained a following 

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 11, 2025 at 10:48 AM CDT

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on Wednesday at an event at Utah Valley University. He founded Turning Points USA at age 18, aimed at galvanizing young conservatives, and came to be close to President Trump.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong looks at how he gained a following with Brigham Tomco, a staff writer at Desert News. He covers Utah politics and the conservative movement.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
