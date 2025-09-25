Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUAL-FM will be down for maintenance on Thursday, September 25. Click here for other ways to listen!

Study finds left-wing political violence on the rise

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 25, 2025 at 10:43 AM CDT

A new study from the Center for Strategic and International Studies finds an increase in left-wing political violence.

Researchers write in The Atlantic that 2025 is the first time in more than 30 years that left-wing attacks outnumber attacks from the far right.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Daniel Byman, professor at Georgetown University in the School of Foreign Service and the Department of Government and the director of the Warfare, Irregular Threats, and Terrorism Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate