WUAL-FM will be down for maintenance on Thursday, September 25. Click here for other ways to listen!

What Trump’s overhaul of the H-1B visa program means

Published September 25, 2025 at 11:09 AM CDT

Effective this week, President Trump has imposed a $100,000 fee on H-1B visas, sharply increasing costs for employers sponsoring skilled foreign workers. The administration claims the move is part of its larger effort to curb perceived third-party staffing and visa abuse, and to protect U.S. workers and jobs.

We ask MSNBC’s Ali Velshi about what this overhaul means for industries that rely on foreign workers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

