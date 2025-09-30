Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
APR is made possible by listener support. Want to make donation? Click here!

How Trump's immigration crackdown is impacting American farms

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 30, 2025 at 10:37 AM CDT

The Trump administration’s continued crackdown on immigration across the country has sparked widespread fear in the labor force.

The number of immigrant workers in the U.S. has dropped by 1.2 million between January and July of this year, according to census data analyzed by the Pew Research Center. That’s made it tougher for some industries like farming, which relies heavily on immigrant labor.

We hear about the impact on Candice Lyall, a fourth-generation cherry farmer in Washington.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate