U.S. federal government shuts down

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 1, 2025 at 10:16 AM CDT
A closed sign stands in front of the National Archives on the first day of a government shutdown, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, in Washington. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)
/
For the first time in six years, much of the federal government shut down on Wednesday morning.

While essential government services like social security checks and Veterans Affairs benefits will continue, many federal offices and services are closed. President Trump says it may present an opportunity to lay off federal workers and cut programs.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd gets the latest from NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
