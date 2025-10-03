Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
APR is made possible by listener support. Want to make donation? Click here!

How U.S. attorney's office firings are upending the prosecution of former FBI director Comey

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 3, 2025 at 10:44 AM CDT

A series of firings and resignations is upending the U.S. attorney’s office’s prosecution of former FBI Director James Comey. Two longtime prosecutors for the Eastern District of Virginia were fired this week, according to lawyers inside the office who spoke to the Washington Post anonymously.

Washington Post reporter Salvador Rizzo joins us to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Politics & Government
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate