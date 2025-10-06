Digital Media Center
Ceasefire negotiations underway in Middle East as unresolved issues persist

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 6, 2025 at 11:08 AM CDT

As the second anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel approaches, negotiators for Israel and Hamas meet Monday in Egypt to discuss President Trump’s 20-point peace plan. The focus of the talks is likely to be hostage exchanges and Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

Other points being pushed by Trump, ranging from Hamas’ disarmament to the group’s ban from a future role in ruling Gaza, have previously been rejected by Hamas.

CNN’s Nic Robertson joins us.

