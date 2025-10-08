Digital Media Center
Supreme Court hears election law case

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 8, 2025 at 10:54 AM CDT

The Supreme Court is hearing a case about a law in Illinois that allows mail-in ballots that are postmarked by election day to be counted for up to two weeks. The court is looking at whether the Republican lawmaker who sued over the law and was endorsed by President Trump should be able to sue.

If the court sides with the lawmaker, experts say it could pave the way for far more election lawsuits moving forward.

Here & Now‘s Rob Schmitz speaks with Rebecca Green, associate professor at William and Mary Law School and co-director of the election law program.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

