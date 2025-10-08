Digital Media Center
Trump calls for Chicago mayor, Illinois governor to be arrested for 'failing to protect ICE officers'

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 8, 2025 at 10:58 AM CDT
Military personnel in uniform, with the Texas National Guard patch on, are seen at the U.S. Army Reserve Center, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Elwood, Ill., a suburb of Chicago. (Laura Bargfeld/AP)
President Trump is calling for Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker to be jailed for “failing to protect ICE officers.” This comes as National Guard troops are outside of Chicago on Wednesday, not because either of the state leaders requested them there, but instead because of the Trump administration’s aggressive push towards big-city crime in blue states.

WBEZ capital bureau reporter Mawa Iqbal joins host Robin Young.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

