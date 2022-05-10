© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Politics & Government

What to know about Bridget Brink, the nominee for ambassador to Ukraine

By Michele Kelemen
Published May 10, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT

The Biden administration is re-opening its embassy in Ukraine and hoping the Senate will approve a new ambassador. The nominee, Bridget Brink, was on Capitol Hill for her confirmation hearing Tuesday.

