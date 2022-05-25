© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Politics & Government

Biden signs police reform executive order on 2nd anniversary of George Floyd's death

By Martin Kaste
Published May 25, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT

President Biden has marked the second anniversary of the murder of George Floyd by signing an executive order. It will set up some of the police reforms that stalled in Congress.

Martin Kaste
Martin Kaste is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. He covers law enforcement and privacy. He has been focused on police and use of force since before the 2014 protests in Ferguson, and that coverage led to the creation of NPR's Criminal Justice Collaborative.
