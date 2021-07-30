Advocacy group claims Senator Tuberville hid stock trades

Alabama’s junior U.S. Senator is being accused of breaking Federal law when it comes to trading stocks. The nonprofit Campaign Legal Center filed a complaint with the Senate Ethics Committee over alleged wrongdoing by Tommy Tuberville. The Republican lawmaker supposedly made stock trades worth upward of three and half million dollars, and failed to disclose. All the lawmakers in the ethics complaints claim the transactions were made without their knowledge. The Campaign Legal Center says that doesn’t matter. Complaints were also made against two members of the U.S. House. Republican Pat Fallon of Texas is accused of hiding transactions worth close to $8,000,000, and GOP House member Blake Moore of Utah for similar violations for transactions of over $1,000,000. Those allegations were sent to the Office of Congressional Ethics.