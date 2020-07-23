Alabama activist says arrests in 3 separate cities frivolous

By 36 minutes ago

 

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama activist said he was arrested in three different cities on separate charges. 

AL.Com reports 27-year-old Carlos Chaverst turned himself in Monday on outstanding warrants in Hoover, Homewood and Birmingham. Chaverst is the president of the Birmingham Justice League.

Hoover police charged Chaverst with inciting to riot on June 4. In Homewood, he was charged with second-degree bail jumping. In Birmingham, he was charged with failure to appear on multiple citations including driving with a suspended license.

Chaverst said police were blatantly targeting him with frivolous charges. He said he hopes police will drop the charges. If not, his legal team will sue each department.

Tags: 
Hoover Police Department
Homewood Police Department
Birmingham Police Department
Birmingham Justice League

