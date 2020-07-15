Alabama Archbishop Emeritus Oscar Lipscomb dies at 88

By 56 minutes ago

 

Credit archives.alabama.gov

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The City of Mobile’s first archbishop died Wednesday at the age of 88. 

The Archdiocese of Mobile, in a news release, announced the death of Archbishop Emeritus Oscar H. Lipscomb. The archdiocese says Lipscomb died peacefully at a residence in Mobile after a lengthy period of physical decline. Further details were not released, but the archdiocese said his death was not related to the novel coronavirus. Lipscomb was 88. 

A private Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday at the Cathedral-Basilica of the Immaculate Conception.

Tags: 
Archbishop Emeritus Oscar H. Lipscomb
Archdioceseof Mobile
Cathedral-Basilica of the Immaculate Conception
Mobile

Related Content

Marker commemorating 1948 racist slaying in Alabama missing

By Jul 13, 2020
Rayfield Davis marker
news.northeastern.edu

 

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A historical marker that was erected to commemorate the racist killing of a black man in south Alabama more than 70 years ago is missing. 

Relatives of Rayfield Davis says authorities haven’t been able to answer their questions about what happened to the sign acknowledging his slaying, and they want answers.

The debate over Mobile's COVID-19 face mask ordinance

By APR's Gulf coast correspondent Guy Busby Jul 9, 2020
APR's Guy Busby

An APR News Feature

Tomorrow marks one week since the city of Mobile made the wearing of masks mandatory. Alabama’s port city joined Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Montgomery in requiring residents to wear face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The law includes the possibility of fines for non-compliance. The city council passed the ordinance after debate by those for and against the issue.

Slow times for Mobile area musicians due to COVID-19

By APR Gulf coast correspondent Lynn Oldshue Jun 11, 2020
APR's Lynn Oldshue

An APR News Feature

Mobile has been Alabama’s top hotspot for COVID-19. Restaurants and bars were allowed to reopen last month under restrictions, like social distancing and regular cleanings. Music venues and nightclubs weren’t so lucky. These venues were told they had to wait because social distancing would be impossible. The restrictions have loosened, and nightclubs are slowly reopening within the guidelines.