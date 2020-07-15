Alabama Archbishop Emeritus Oscar Lipscomb dies at 88

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The City of Mobile’s first archbishop died Wednesday at the age of 88.

The Archdiocese of Mobile, in a news release, announced the death of Archbishop Emeritus Oscar H. Lipscomb. The archdiocese says Lipscomb died peacefully at a residence in Mobile after a lengthy period of physical decline. Further details were not released, but the archdiocese said his death was not related to the novel coronavirus. Lipscomb was 88.

A private Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday at the Cathedral-Basilica of the Immaculate Conception.