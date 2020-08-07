Alabama city council votes to relocate Confederate monument

ANNISTON, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama city has voted to remove a Confederate monument from its downtown and relocate it to a park that houses a different Confederate memorial. 

News outlets report the Anniston City Council voted Tuesday to relocate the obelisk honoring John Pelham, a Confederate military officer born in Calhoun County. Anniston’s mayor asked the council in June to consider its removal.

News outlets say the memorial will be placed in Janney Furnace Park in Ohatchee where the Calhoun County Confederate Memorial is located. WTVM-TV says the city will have to pay a $25,000 fine under Alabama’s memorial preservation act, which prohibits the removal and alteration of some monuments.

