Alabamians seeking unemployment will now have to do so over the phone.

The Alabama Department of Labor said it is ending the in-person service due to the health risks of COVID-19.

Starting Jan. 3 people looking to claim unemployment have to call 1-800-361-4524 from 5 p.m. to midnight on Sunday through Thursday to schedule a callback for the next day to set up an appointment.

Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said the new system will allow for more claims to be heard per day than before.