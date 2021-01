East Alabama is getting a permanent drive-thru clinic thanks to a local hospital.

Elmore Community Hospital in Wetumpka will open the clinic on Tuesday and will operate from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. five days a week. Spokesperson Heidi Smith said the clinic is meant to help COVID-19 patients and other nearby clinics that are overwhlemed.

Patients wanting to visit the clinic must sign up in advance to schedule a time to come.

Ivy Creek Healthcare will supervise the clinic.