The Alabama House of Representatives approved legislation on Tuesday that gives judges more discretion to deny bail for people accused of violent crimes.

The two bills, which together create Aniah's Law, are named after 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard who was abducted and killed outside of Auburn. At the time of the abduction, the suspect was free on bond from an earlier kidnapping case.

The bills will now make their way to the Alabama Senate after being passed unanimously in the House.