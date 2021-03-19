Alabama House approves 'born alive' abortion bill

By Caroline Vincent 1 minute ago

 

A bill that would punish doctors who do not provide care for babies still alive after attempted abortions has been approved by the Alabama House of Representatives and will now move to the Senate.

Legislators voted 76-12 to pass the bill written by Republican Rep. Ginny Shaver of Leesburg.

Shaver argued the law is needed to protect children while those who opposed argued it was unnecessary because the issues addressed were already illegal.

Alabama does not allow abortions at or after 22 weeks of pregnancy.

Alabama abortion law
"born alive" bill
Rep. Ginny Shaver
Alabama House of Representatives

