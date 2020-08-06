Alabama lawmaker facing theft charges from former workplace

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Rep. Will Dismukes is being arrested on theft charges after his former employer accused him of stealing.

Montgomery District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced in a press confrence that a warrant on first-degree theft charges has been issued for Dismukes. He said Dismukes is being given until Thursday afternoon to turn himself in.

The charges stem from an alleged theft at Weiss Flooring where Dismukes was employed. Bailey said the allegation was brought by the business owners and involved the period from 2016 to 2018.

First degree theft is a Class B felony that involves the theft of more than $2,500 in property.