Alabama lieutenant governor to skip Senate race in 2022

By Caroline Vincent 11 minutes ago

 

Credit ltgov.alabama.gov

One Alabama politician has excused himself from the race for the state's senate seat being made available next year.

Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth said he will not run for the seat given up by longtime incumbent Richard Shelby. He announced last week that he would not be running so that he can be present with his three children. Ainsworth said he plans on continuing serving at the state level but will not be running for federal office.

Shelby announced in February that he would not be seeking a seventh term.

The only person to announce their run is former Trump ambssador Lynda Blanchard.

Tags: 
Lynda Blanchard
Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth
Alabama Senator Richard Shelby

Related Content

Alabama US Sen. Shelby announces he won't seek a 7th term

By Caroline Vincent Feb 9, 2021

 

Alabama's senior senator will not be seeking reelection in 2022.

Republican Sen. Richard Shelby said he won't run for a seventh term on Monday. He is the chamber's fourth most senior member and has spent more than 40 years in Washington as a representative and senator.

Shelby's absence will open up a seat for a possible crowded GOP primary, but he stressed he still has work to do before he is gone.

Former Trump ambassador is first to enter '22 Senate race

By Caroline Vincent Feb 19, 2021
Lynda Blanchard
Wikipedia

 

Alabama's first candidate for the 2022 Senate race has stepped forward.

Lynda Blanchard, a former President Trump ambassador to Slovenia, is the first to announce a run for Richard Shelby's Senate seat. Shelby announced earlier this month that he would not seek a seventh term.

In her announcement video, Blanchard emphasized that she is a defender of Trump's legacy.

Alabama Lt Gov with virus diagnosis still against mask order

By Oct 22, 2020
Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth
Associated Press

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Lt.  Gov. Will Ainsworth says he remains opposed to mandatory mask orders despite being diagnosed with COVID-19. 

The Republican lieutenant governor  said Thursday that he encourages people to wear a mask, but added he thinks everyone has the right to make their own choices regarding their health.