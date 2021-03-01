Alabama lieutenant governor to skip Senate race in 2022

One Alabama politician has excused himself from the race for the state's senate seat being made available next year.

Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth said he will not run for the seat given up by longtime incumbent Richard Shelby. He announced last week that he would not be running so that he can be present with his three children. Ainsworth said he plans on continuing serving at the state level but will not be running for federal office.

Shelby announced in February that he would not be seeking a seventh term.

The only person to announce their run is former Trump ambssador Lynda Blanchard.