Alabama lowers flags to honor Mobile native Hank Aaron

By Caroline Vincent 2 hours ago

 

Credit Associated Press

Flags throughout Alabama were lowered to half-staff on Friday to honor the passing of Mobile native and baseball legend Hank Aaron after his death was announced.

Gov. Kay Ivey issued the honor and shared sympathy with Aaron's relatives, friends and family. She said she is "incredibly proud" of the Hall of Famer and that his legacy will endure forever.

Aaron died at the age of 86. He was known for breaking Babe Ruth's home run record as well as setting multiple records of his own.

Mobile's minor league stadium is named after him and his childhood home was made into a museum and placed on the stadium's property. 

Aaron was born in 1934 and faced racism as he grew up in then-lawfully segregated Alabama and throughout his career in baseball.

Tags: 
Hank Aaron Stadium
Hank Aaron

