Alabama panel denies extension to contested charter school

State regulators could pull the plug on a contested charter school in south Alabama.

The Alabama Charter School Commission on Monday voted to deny another extension to Woodland Prep in Washington County and begin proceedings to revoke the charter. The state approved the charter school in 2018.

Alabama Department of Education spokesman Michael Sibley says the backers of the proposed school will get time to respond before the commission makes a final decision about the fate of the project in about 60 days.

The administrators of the local public school system told commissioners Monday that the new charter school was not needed in the rural county.

Alabama Charter School Commission
Woodland Preparatory
Washington County
Alabama Charter Schools
Alabama Department of Education

