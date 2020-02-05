Alabama police officer fatally shot, man charged with murder

A man is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of an Alabama police officer who was fatally wounded during a chase.

Kimberly Mayor Bob Ellerbrock tells AL.com a city officer died in the shooting.

Jefferson County jail records show 37-year-old Preston Chyenne Johnson was charged with capital murder in the death of a police officer a few hours after his arrest.

News outlets report that police tried to stop a vehicle on Interstate 65 late Tuesday and the driver wouldn't pull over. A patrol car from the town of Kimberly joined in and the officer was shot.

Authorities didn't immediately release the officer's name.

