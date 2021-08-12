Alabama prison guard charged over alleged payments

By Caroline Vincent


An Alabama corrections officer was convicted Tuesday morning on felony charges for promoting prison contraband and using his position for personal gain.

Tericus Dinkins was an officer at Kilby Correctional Facility where he communicated with a prisoner about financial transactions. Conversations between Dinkins and a prisoner were submitted as evidence from the prisoner's cellphone.

The officer allegedly told investigators that he brought drugs and and phones, which are both illegal in prison, into the lockup.

 
Kilby Correctional Facility
corrections officers
Alabama prisons

