Alabama Senate narrowly rejects lottery, casino bill

Another lottery bill has failed in the Alabama Senate.

The bill, which proposed the start of a state lottery and and would allow multiple casinos, fell short of passing by two votes. The proposal also would have authorized a compact with the Poarch Band of Creek Indians for casino games at their three sites.

The final vote was 19-13.

Gambling legislative has been battled over for the past two decades, between conservative opposition and a turf war about who could have electronic gambling machines or casino games.