Alabama's Mac Jones joins DeVonta Smith as half of this year's Heisman finalists

Alabama teammates Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith are joining Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Florida's Kyle Trask as finalists for the Heisman Trophy. Jones and Smith are the eighth set of teammates to be finalists together since the tradition started in 1982. Smith is trying to become the first wide receiver to win the Heisman since 1991 when Desmond Howard, now of ESPN’s College Game Day program, took the award for Michigan. Jones was asked about the buzz around the Heisman during a press conference prior to the announcement of the finalists. He says he tries to keep all the hype in perspective.

“Yeah it’s weird,” says Jones of the Heisman. “Any player in the country that‘s up for an award is a blessing, and I think all of them would say we’re playing for a national championship and that’s all that matters, and everything else will take care of itself.”

Jones and Smith are each under consideration to join a pair of Alabama running backs as Heisman winners. Mark Ingram won by just twenty eight votes in 2009 to edge our Toby Gerhart of Stanford. It’s the closest race ever for the trophy for best player in college football. Alabama’s Derrick Henry won in 2015, and now plays for the NFL’s Tennessee Titans. Ingram is with the Baltimore Ravens. Mac Jones says he’s focused on the upcoming Rose Bowl against Notre Dame and a chance at the national championship.

“There are a lot of distractions, with COVID, and the season, and disruptions, and coach Saban has talked about that all year long, so just listening to him, and focusing on what you need to focus on—all that matters is you try and do your job each play,” says Jones. “Some plays you won’t be able to do you your job as well as you want, and you learn from those errors, and it all comes back to what you can control."

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith is more to the point over not liking to take questions about the Heisman.

“Yes, definitely,” said Smith. “It’s frustrating because I’m guaranteed only one more game, and that’s most important than an award.”

The Heisman will be awarded January fifth during a virtual ceremony as the pandemic forced the cancellation of the usual trip to New York that for the presentation that usually comes with being a finalist.