Attorney General: Colleges can't fine unvaccinated students

By Caroline Vincent 10 minutes ago


An Alabama college is reimbursing students who are vaccinated against COVID-19, despite the state's ban on incentives.

Birmingham Southern is requiring all students to regularly get tested for the virus for the price of $500, but said that vaccinated students could get their money back.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said so-called vaccine passports are banned by a new state law.

Colleges and other institutions are trying to put safety measures into place while Republican lawmakers are pushing back saying mandates infringe on personal liberties.

Tags: 
coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine

Related Content

Shot incentives offered in Alabama despite state refusal

By Caroline Vincent Jul 28, 2021
Pixabay

Gadsden is offering monetary incentives for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, despite the state's refusal to do so.

The city said residents can receive $100 cash for getting inoculated between mid-July and mid-October. While the state has the lowest vaccination rates in the country, the northern Alabama city has already seen immunization numbers increase.

State trying to boost sagging vaccination rate in Alabama

By Caroline Vincent Jul 9, 2021
Pixabay

The Alabama Department of Senior Services is working to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations amongst elderly and disabled communities.

The agency will work with private organizations to use a telephone hotline to help people reach local services and make vaccination appointments.

Alabama's vaccination rate is one of the lowest in the country while 252 people are currently hospitalized because of the virus.

Officials say vaccination rates need to increase for state to reach herd immunity

By Jun 28, 2021
Pixabay

 

 

The Alabama Department of Public Health says more Alabamians need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity.  