Attorney General: Colleges can't fine unvaccinated students

An Alabama college is reimbursing students who are vaccinated against COVID-19, despite the state's ban on incentives.

Birmingham Southern is requiring all students to regularly get tested for the virus for the price of $500, but said that vaccinated students could get their money back.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said so-called vaccine passports are banned by a new state law.

Colleges and other institutions are trying to put safety measures into place while Republican lawmakers are pushing back saying mandates infringe on personal liberties.