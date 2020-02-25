Audit: School administrators misused $700K for personal gain

By 5 minutes ago

Credit MoneyBlogNewz / Flickr

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An audit of a school district in Alabama shows administrators misused over $700,000.

News outlets report the funds were used by six current and former Montgomery Public Schools employees on items such as alcohol, payments to a strip club and scholarships for an administrator's children.

The money went missing or was misused between October 2017 and September 2018. Many of the administrators no longer work for the district. At least one has repaid his misused funds.

The district's chief school financial officer and superintendent say there are currently efforts to keep such misuse from happening again.

Tags: 
Montgomery Public Schools
misused funds
audit
Alabama schools

Related Content

Alabama teacher charged with sex abuse of student, 12

By Feb 10, 2020
heritage.org

Authorities in Alabama say a newly hired middle school teacher has been charged with sexually abusing a 12-year-old student.

News outlets report Montgomery police charged 57-year-old Michael Bradley on Wednesday with having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19 and second-degree sexual abuse.

Montgomery Facing Bus Driver Shortage

By Alex AuBuchon & Sep 3, 2018
close-up picture of side of a school bus

Alabama’s capital city is currently dealing with a shortage of school bus drivers.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports the Montgomery Public Schools are working toward solutions for the lack of drivers at the start of this school year. A school official says the district is seeking more drivers, but they aren't receiving any applications despite efforts to advertise openings.

Of Montgomery Public Schools's 159 routes, 151 have a driver with no subs. The problem becomes even worse when drivers call out.