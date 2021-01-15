Birmingham Restaurant Week is underway

Diners have the option to try some new places during Birmingham Restaurant Week. Over 50 restaurants in the Birmingham area are participating in the winter version of the event over an 18-day period. These eateries offer menus at fixed prices so more people can experience dining at a variety of levels.

Audrey Pannell is the Vice President for Public Relations with STYLE magazine. She said BRW really draws attention to the city’s top-notch culinary scene.

“It allows the public to feel like they’re helping and supporting these restaurants, and especially during this time right now, our restaurants have been impacted so heavily from COVID-19, and if we don’t support these restaurants right now, they won’t be here tomorrow,” she said.

Pannell said restaurants that participated in BRW in the past have seen major growth.

“Last year we had Spring Street Bar & Grill, located in Avondale, participate for the first time and they saw over a 100 percent increase in their sales! And they were a new restaurant, so that was important for them to really get off and running, and so Restaurant Week provided a big boost for them,” she said.

COVID-19 precautions are in effect for customers to safely enjoy Birmingham Restaurant Week. These include multiple options for dining such as curbside pickup, ordering to-go, food delivery and socially distanced indoor dining. Birmingham Restaurant Week runs until Jan. 31.