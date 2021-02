Multiple civil rights leaders who died in 2020 will be honored at this year's commemoration of Bloody Sunday.

U.S. Rep. John Lewis, Rev. Joseph Lowery, C.T. Vivian, and attorney Bruce Boynton will be recognized at the 56th annual ceremony at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma.

On March 7 there will be a "drive-in" unity breakfast and a "slow drive" across the bridge, to commemorate the civil rights march that took place in 1965.