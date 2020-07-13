Body in creek ID'd as Alabama teenager missing since June 24

Credit blog.al.com

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A body found in an Alabama creek has been identified as a 17-year-old missing since late June. 

News agencies report that the body was found July 4 and identified Friday as that of Lesley Luna Pantaleon of Montgomery. Her parents reported her missing June 24, and said she was last seen earlier that day.

Police said her body was found in Catoma Creek about a mile and a half north of the Montgomery regional airport. It was identified in an autopsy.

The cause and circumstances of her death remain under investigation.

Catoma Creek
Montgomery
drowning

