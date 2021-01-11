Brooks: No apology for remarks ahead of riot

Rep. Mo Brooks from Huntsville said that his remarks before rioters overtook the U.S. Capitol last week were not related to the violence that took place.

Speaking at a pro-Trump rally near the White House last Wednesday, Brooks ended his speech saying, "Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass." On Friday he said in an interview with WAFF that he was referencing future elections of 2022 and 2024.

Local leaders have spoken out against Brooks, including state representative and chairman of the Alabama Democratic Party Chris England, who said Brooks bore some resposibility for the insurrection.