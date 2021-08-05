Brooks seeks immunity in Capitol violence lawsuit

Congressman Mo Brooks is asking for immunity from a lawsuit accusing him of inciting violence at the U.S. Capitol in January.

Brooks stated in a court filing that his speech at the rally that preceded the riot was about the upcoming congressional certification of the 2020 presidential election results and therefore related to his job.

He is currenty running for U.S. Senate, but has been under fire since his comments at the rally saying, "today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass."