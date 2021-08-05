Brooks seeks immunity in Capitol violence lawsuit

By Caroline Vincent 6 minutes ago

Credit Associated Press

Congressman Mo Brooks is asking for immunity from a lawsuit accusing him of inciting violence at the U.S. Capitol in January.

Brooks stated in a court filing that his speech at the rally that preceded the riot was about the upcoming congressional certification of the 2020 presidential election results and therefore related to his job.

He is currenty running for U.S. Senate, but has been under fire since his comments at the rally saying, "today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass."

Tags: 
U.S. Representative Mo Brooks
U.S. Capitol
U.S. Capitol insurrection
U.S. Capitol riot

Related Content

Republican business owner enters US Senate race in Alabama

By Caroline Vincent Jul 9, 2021

Another Republican has entered her name into the Senate race to replace Richard Shelby.

Business owner Jessica Taylor announced her campaign on Thursday and joined three others after the seat. Taylor finished third in the 2020 GOP primary for the 2nd Congressional District and owns a grant writing business.

Trump endorses Mo Brooks among Alabama GOP Senate contenders

By Caroline Vincent Apr 7, 2021
Mo Brooks Trump rally
Associated Press

 

Rep. Mo Brooks has gained an endorsement from former President Donald Trump for Alabama's 2022 Senate race.

Brooks spoke at a rally for Trump before the Capitol riot in January.

The endorsement was announced by the Brooks campaign on Wednesday.

Brooks is running to replace six-term Sen. Richard Shelby against former Trump ambassador Lynda Blanchard.

GOP firebrand US Rep. Mo Brooks enters Alabama Senate race

By Caroline Vincent Mar 23, 2021
http://brooks.house.gov/about-me / Wikimedia Commons

 

Alabama Republican Rep. Mo Brooks has officially announced his run for the U.S. Senate in 2022.

He joins former Trump ambassador Lynda Blanchard in the primary to fill the seat being vacated by longtime Sen. Richard Shelby.

Brooks came under fire for his remarks at a rally preceding the attack on the U.S. Capitol in January. He said his speech was only intended as a pep talk for the next election cycle.

Earlier this year Shelby announced he would not be seeking reelection in 2022.