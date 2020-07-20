Ceremony halted for officers involved in Black man's death

MADISON, Ala. (AP) — Officials in an Alabama city have put on hold plans to honor three police officers who were involved in the fatal shooting of a Black man.

News outlets reported Monday that the Madison police chief and mayor decided to halt the ceremony, saying the timing was “not optimal."

The officers who were set to be presented with departmental medals were involved in a fatal confrontation with 39-year-old Dana Fletcher outside a gym in 2019. Fletcher's wife has maintained her husband wasn't armed, but authorities alleged he pointed a gun at officers.

Fletcher’s family spoke out against the ceremony, saying Madison County officials were supporting “unnecessary aggression.”