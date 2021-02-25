Committee advances transgender treatment ban for minors

By Caroline Vincent 43 minutes ago

 

Credit Pixabay

A bill that would make it a felony for doctors to treat transgender youth with hormonal therapy and puberty blockers was passed by the Alabama House Judiciary Committee.

It was approved with an 11-3 vote and will now be voted on by the entire House of Representatives.

The Southern Poverty Law Center released a responded to the bill with a statement. 

"This legislation disregards the medical needs of transgender children and the hard choices that their families make in their best interest. It would criminalize the very doctors that so many families turn to in their times of need," said Scott McCoy, the SPLC interim deputy director of LGBTQ Rights and Special Litigation. "Transgender kids do not need politicians working against them, making life harder. We implore the Alabama legislature to reconsider and not insert themselves into the personal decisions of parents and their children."

Alabama is one of eight states where conservative lawmakers are pushing for similar legislation.

Parents of transgender teens spoke out against the bill at a hearing earlier this month.

Tags: 
transgender minors
transgender rights
Alabama House Judiciary Committee
Alabama House of Representatives

Related Content

Bill would ban drug treatment for transgender kids

By Caroline Vincent Feb 10, 2021
Pixabay

 

The Alabama Legislature is considering a bill that would make it illegal to treat transgender youth with hormonal therapy, puberty blockers and surgery to aid transition. Violations would be a felony.

Advocacy groups are opposing the bill saying it will prevent doctors from providing the best medical care to transgender youth.

Alabama is one of eight states that has similar legislation being pushed by conservative lawmakers who argue decisions on treatment should wait until adulthood.

Alabama Senate OKs bill banning gender treatment for minors

By Mar 6, 2020
Pixabay

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Senate has passed a bill that would ban gender therapies such as prescription hormones or gender confirmation surgery for minors.

The legislation would make it a felony for medical providers to prescribe puberty-blockers or hormones to anyone under age 19, or perform gender confirmation surgery on them. It passed 22-3 and now heads to the House of Representatives.

Alabama lawmakers advance bill aimed at transgender athletes

By Feb 20, 2020
high school basketball
Pixabay

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama legislative committee has advanced a bill that would bar transgender students from some sports teams.

The House State Government Committee voted 8-4 for the Gender Is Real Legislative Act by Republican Rep. Chris Pringle. The bill would ban K-12 schools from allowing trans athletes to compete under their gender identity and instead require students to participate under the gender listed on their original birth certificate. 

Alabama sued in transgender driver's license case

By Jul 30, 2019
Pixabay

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge is questioning Alabama's requirement for a transgender person to undergo full gender reassignment surgery to change the sex on their driver's license.

U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson held a Tuesday hearing in the lawsuit filed by three transgender individuals challenging the requirement as unconstitutional.

Thompson declined to issue an immediate order and will rule later if the case will go to trial.