Dancing with the Bear

An APR News Feature

Alabama’s win in the college football playoffs last week was historic for a number of reasons. The Crimson Tide went undefeated during a season impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Alabama played only against teams in the Southeast Conference until the playoffs. Another item for the history books is head coach Nick Saban. He passed legendary Alabama head coach Paul “Bear” Bryant for the most career national titles.

2018 fans of the Crimson Tide rejoiced as Alabama claimed another national title. It also meant the Tide’s current head coach Nick Saban was then tied with an Alabama icon, former head coach Paul “Bear” Bryant for the most career national championships in college football.

“Coach Bryant was kind of the all-American story.”

That’s Ken Gaddy. He’s the executive director of the Bryant Museum on the campus of the University of Alabama.

“He came from a very poor family in rural Arkansas. He got a chance through sports to go to college and he made the most of that opportunity. He came to Alabama as a player, played on a national championship team, worked as an assistant coach, served in World War II and got a chance to come back and be the head coach at Alabama.”

Bryant earned the nickname “Bear” when he was just thirteen years old. The story goes that he accepted a challenge to wrestle a bear at a carnival and the name stuck. Bryant coached at Alabama from 1958 to 1982’ That time was immortalized in photos of him on the sidelines with his trademark houndstooth hat. Bear Bryant held the record for the most career national championships in college football, but that all changed last week.