Disaster relief for Hurricane Zeta victims available

Seven Alabama counties impacted by Hurricane Zeta in October can now apply for disaster food relief.

The Alabama Department of Human Resources has received federal approval to distribute D-Snap benefits to residents of these counties. D-SNAP is short for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Brandon Hardin with ADHR said D-Snap is different than regular food assistance.

“Disaster assistance is meant for those individuals that were not on SNAP during the month of November but they suffered food loss and disaster related expenses such as tarps on your roof or your fence being down or having to buy batteries. For those individuals who also meet income guidelines from the USDA,” he said.

Hardin said those looking to apply need to pre-register.

“The pre-registration begins two days prior to each event. The Friday and Saturday for each event, for each county. It’s at our website at dhr.alabama.gov. The pre-screener will be on there and available for the hours between 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.”

Today is the last day to apply in Perry, Wilcox and Marengo counties. However, today is the first day to apply in Dallas, Clarke and Washington counties. Residents of Mobile County can apply starting Jan. 29.