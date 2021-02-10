FBI launches probe after Alabama inmate activist injured

By Caroline Vincent 3 minutes ago

 

The FBI is helping to investigate an altercation between officers and inmates that left several hospitalized.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said the incident occurred Jan. 30 at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, and that two officers and two inmates were sent to the hospital as a result. Inmates Robert Council and Ephan Moore were sent for their injuries and the officers suffered stab wounds.

Council, known sometimes as Kinetic Justice, is a prison rights activist who has been involved with prison strikes and other organization efforts.

Tags: 
Alabama prisons
inmate injury
officer injury
Kinetic Justice
Alabama Department of Corrections
FBI

Alabama governor leases CoreCivic prisons in $3 billion plan

By Caroline Vincent Feb 1, 2021
Alabama prisoners

 

Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a lease for two new mega-prisons with a private prison company.

CoreCivic is one of the largest private prison companies in the country and agreed to build two new prisons. A third is planned for a total cost of $3 billion. The first two will house 7,000 inmates.

Report ranks Alabama prisons number four in the nation for COVID-19 deaths

By Dec 12, 2020
istockphoto

Alabama has one of the highest rates of inmate deaths from COVID-19.

Forty-three inmates and two staff members have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began. Figures compiled by The Associated Press and the Marshall Project rank Alabama prisons fourth in the U.S. for the number of COVID-19 deaths per 10,000 inmates.

Justice Department sues Alabama over prison conditions

By Caroline Vincent Dec 9, 2020
Department of Justice / Wikimedia Commons

Alabama is once again being sued by the U.S. Department of Justice over its prison conditions.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday. said the state is failing to protect male inmates from violence projects prisoners to excessive force at the hands of prison staff. The suit also alleged that the conditions of state prisons are unconstitutional and violate the ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

The Justice Department has already released two reports that accuse Alabama of violating prisoners' rights.

Gov. Ivey said the news of the filing was disappointing.