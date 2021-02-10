FBI launches probe after Alabama inmate activist injured

The FBI is helping to investigate an altercation between officers and inmates that left several hospitalized.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said the incident occurred Jan. 30 at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, and that two officers and two inmates were sent to the hospital as a result. Inmates Robert Council and Ephan Moore were sent for their injuries and the officers suffered stab wounds.

Council, known sometimes as Kinetic Justice, is a prison rights activist who has been involved with prison strikes and other organization efforts.