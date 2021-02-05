Federal board clears way for mail-in union vote at Amazon

Amazon workers in Birmingham will be able to vote by mail on whether or not they want to unionize.

The National Labor Relations Board dismissed the company's objection because they didn't raise any "substantial issues" that needed review. Amazon objected mail-in balloting related to the coronavirus and asked for in-person voting in the fulfillment center's parking lot in Bessemer over the course of four days.

The NLRB ruled that mail-in voting was safer because in-person voting would require people to gather for extended periods.