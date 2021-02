A former Alabama attorney general has died at the age of 81.

Jimmy Evans was the state's attorney general from 1991 to 1995 and was known for the 1993 conviction of then-Gov. Guy Hunt. The case led to the removal of Alabama's first Republican governor since the Reconstruction era.

Evans also helped pass legislation that gave victims of crimes a greater voice within the state's criminal justice system.

In 1994, Evans was defeated by Republican Jeff Sessions in the race for attorney general.